When is the release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is nearly ready to leap out of the warp pipe and into cinemas, but fans should be aware that the film’s release date has received a last-minute change. Unlike many of the films that had their release pushed back over the past few years, usually a result of the pandemic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming out earlier than expected.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 5

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailers and dedicated Nintendo Directs have already discussed the release date, as it was initially set for April 7. A post on the official Twitter page for the movie has confirmed that the date has changed and that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now launching on April 5 in North America and most territories worldwide. The exception to this is Japan, where it launches on April 28.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28.

This change means that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is launching on a Wednesday rather than a Friday, so it won’t follow the usual opening weekend ticket sales format that most blockbuster films use. This is an odd decision, as the first weekend sales are generally used as a metric for how well the film will perform in the following weeks, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie is launching mid-week when people will have school or work the next day.

Universal Pictures hasn’t explained why this change was made. The thinking behind it is unclear, as no blockbusters are releasing during the April 7 weekend that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would have been competing with. The initial positive reaction to the film’s trailer may have led to the studio wanting a slightly earlier release to build up a lot of buzz for that first weekend of sales, as lots of Mario fans will still show up for a Wednesday or Thursday showing.