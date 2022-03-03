When is the release date of The Cuphead Show Season 2?

The Cuphead Show Season 2 is just around the corner as Netflix has announced a release window for the rascal’s next adventures.

Cuphead and his pal Mugman have decided to roll the dice once more sometime this summer when Season 2 releases. Netflix announced the second season in early March and the duo will be continuing with their antics for 12 more episodes. The streaming service has also ordered a Season 3 with an additional 12 episodes.

The “Botanic Panic” around the Cuphead franchise will continue in game form with The Delicious Last Course on June 30. Perhaps, Season 2 will coincide with that date as Ms. Chalice is a main character on the show and is featured as a playable character in the DLC.

Regardless, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will include a whole new island filled with tough bosses and levels that will test you once more. Maybe Ms. Chalice with her double jumps and rolling dodges will be able to help you on this journey.

The Cuphead Show Season 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix, and it has been rated relatively well by critics around the world. It currently stands at a 64% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% average audience score. Perhaps Season 2 will rate even higher.