When to spend money and level up in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

While so many Teamfight Tactics (TFT) players make a big deal out of saving money, not as many note the value of spending it at the right time. There is a tempo to the game and each player has to find their own way to match it. Leveling, and when to do it, is a vital part of that. So, let’s talk about spending your TFT money the right way.

Rely on your build

One of the most important things you should keep note of while playing TFT is the kind of game manipulation that your build requires. Don’t know what that means? Well, certain builds rely on making powerful carries out of five-cost units like Heimerdinger, while others require three-star Tristanas and Kennans. While the high-cost build needs you to save and focus on reaching level 8 ASAP, builds like Hellions Cannoneers prefer to slow down a bit and stay at level 5 and 6 longer for better chances of getting those gold, three-star carries.

Pay attention to your peers

While you might be trying to keep your perfect game tempo or economy, there’s one thing you can’t control that you really should keep tabs on: the other players in the game. After all, even if you’re keeping a pristine and efficient economy situation for a slow roll build, if you’re level 6 when everyone else is hitting level 8 or even 9, you need to push yourself up in levels to keep up.

Over fifty club

If you have over fifty gold, great! You’ve protected your money from the whims of reroll gambling. However, beyond fifty gold, there is little reason to keep any more than that. The interest you earn from having extra gold doesn’t stack past fifty, so feel free to dump any extra gold into your leveling (or even rerolling). For example, if you have fifty-eight gold, that’s eight more points towards your next level and you should use it.

Hot tip: If you need to level up or roll a bit ASAP but don’t want to totally dump all your money, going down from fifty to thirty can go a long way without ruining you. You’ll be back to fifty in a few rounds and you can give yourself a little boost.