Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to an end and players are wondering when they’ll be able to play their last match before the servers go down. Bad news, the date is coming up quicker than expected. The good news is that it’s not the end of Call of Duty: Warzone. So you might be wondering, when will Call of Duty: Warzone servers shut down?

Related: Best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

When are the servers for Call of Duty: Warzone shutting down?

Announced in a blog post, Call of Duty: Warzone’s servers will temporarily shut down on November 16 at 8 AM PT/10 AM CT/11 AM ET as the current season ends. Later on in the day at 10 AM PT/12 PM CT/1 PM ET, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will be released as a part of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Warzone 2.0 will include improved gameplay, an introduction to a third-person perspective in the Battle Royale modes, and a new brand new map called Al Mazrah. Also, those who played the original Warzone will get exclusive gifts in Warzone 2.0.

For those wondering what will happen to Warzone, it’s not going away. On November 28 at 10 AM PT/12 PM CT/1 PM ET, Warzone will be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. This will be a separate experience that players of the original Warzone will be able to enjoy.

Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera

Image via Activision

With Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera releasing soon, there’s a lot you need to know about the relaunch of Warzone. Here is everything you need to know to prepare yourself for its release on November 28: