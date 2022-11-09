All new Season 1 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is still fresh on store shelves, players can already anticipate seeing some new additions to its arsenal very soon. Thanks to the incoming Season 1 content drop, the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 will include four never-before-seen guns that can either be unlocked through the Battle Pass or from challenges. These range from a deadly bolt-action sniper rifle to one incredibly stealthy SMG. Here’s every weapon headed to MW2 and Warzone 2.0 in the games’ first season.

Every gun coming to MW2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 1

Similar to previous Call of Duty titles, players will have the opportunity to unlock two weapons exclusively from the Battle Pass for free, while the rest require a weapon challenge to be completed. Those eager to try these out won’t have to wait long, as the Season 1 Battle Pass and most of its seasonal content are set to debut on November 16. You can find each gun and its unlock method below.

Bas-P (unlockable via the Season 1 Battle Pass)

The Bas-P appears eerily similar to the franchise’s classic MP5. It is noted as an SMG with a high fire rate and countless possibilities for customization. The weapon also separates itself from the rest in its category by having Subsonic ammo that hides its eliminated enemies’ kill skulls from their teammates. Players wanting the Bas-P can obtain it for free by leveling up the Battle Pass.

Victus XMR (unlockable via the Season 1 Battle Pass)

Initially making its debut in the MW2 campaign, the Victus XMR also comes to the multiplayer and battle royale via the Season 1 Battle Pass. The lengthy tool is a bolt-action sniper with staggering damage, though is said to lack in accuracy at long range. However, upgrading its controllability should not be an issue, as players will only have to level up the Victus to earn all of its attachments.

M13B (unlockable at launch)

Thankfully, there will be at least one assault rifle that is coupled with lighting fast shooting and calm weapon kick by the time the season starts. That’s because the M13B is revealed to carry a high fire rate with very little recoil to show for it. Players can also expect for it share attachments with the Chimera, as the two will be a part of the Bruen Ops Weapon Platform. The M13B will launch alongside Season 1 and can be obtained by completing its weapon challenge or buying its dedicated bundle.

Chimera (coming mid-season)

Although described as slow, the Chimera assault rifle is slated to come mid-season with high powered magazines and an integrated suppressor. Like the Bas-P, it will even feature Subsonic ammo to hide eliminated enemies’ locations. Its release date has yet to be announced, but it is confirmed to be unlockable through its own paid bundle or weapon challenge.

Each of these four weapons will also launch with Mastery Camos. Although every one will have their own unique Gold camo challenges, players will be able to level these up in order to unlock the Polyatomic and Orion Mastery Camos for other weapons.