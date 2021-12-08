When will Call of Duty: Warzone’s servers be back up?

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first season is upon us, and with it comes a wealth of new content for Call of Duty: Warzone, the highlight of which is a whole new map: The island of Caldera. In preparation for this large content update, Warzone’s servers went offline for server maintenance last night. Fortunately, it won’t be too long before they’re back.

Shortly after shuttering Warzone’s servers, Raven Software confirmed late last night that server maintenance would end on December 8 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, after which early access to Warzone Pacific would begin. Early access is only available to Warzone players who purchased Call of Duty: Vanguard; all other players will be able to play Warzone Pacific starting December 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

Verdansk has gone dark.



In twelve hours, Caldera will welcome new visitors. 🏝️ #Warzone Pacific Early Access begins at 9 AM PST on December 8th.



The Season One Patch Notes can be viewed via this link or in the thread below:https://t.co/KD61GSKKc6 pic.twitter.com/ykTLC0Tk7k — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 8, 2021

When the servers relaunch, the highlight of this new era of Warzone will likely be the island of Caldera, which looks to be a big change of scenery from the long-time Warzone venue of Verdansk. Additionally, some new mechanics and modes are on the way too. Warzone Pacific’s Vanguard Royale mode will introduce planes to the battle royale, allowing for aerial dogfights. Keeping in line with Call of Duty: Vanguard’s World War II setting, the mode will also only feature weapons and equipment from that time period.