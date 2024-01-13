Where Are The Fish And Chips & Peas Puree Puzzle Answer in Reverse 1999

When Reverse 1999 told you it was a cute gacha game, it straight up lied to your face. It’s actually about solving riddles, cracking puzzles, and giving away all your time and money. But you already knew that one.

When you’re not fighting a giant version of a cute chibi girl who can one-shot you to death or deciding which healer to pull for in Reverse 1999, you’ll be solving complex riddles for restaurants. That storm that keeps wiping people from this 20th-century planet? Doesn’t matter; there are more pressing matters at hand: food. To solve the Fish and Chips & Peas Puree riddle in Reverse 1999, you’ll need to interpret the canteen’s clues and provide the correct answers.

How to Solve Fish and Chips & Peas Puree Riddle in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

To answer where are the fish and chips and peas puree in Reverse 1999, you’ll need to analyze the clues on the left portion of the screen. They are scribbled out, so here’s how they would look if transcribed:

Monday : Fish and chips in the closet. Bread in the cabinet. Peas puree on the shelf. Vegetables in the basket.

: Fish and chips in the closet. Bread in the cabinet. Peas puree on the shelf. Vegetables in the basket. Tuesday : Bread on the shelf. Vegetables in the closet. Peas puree in the basket. Fish and chips in the cabinet.

: Bread on the shelf. Vegetables in the closet. Peas puree in the basket. Fish and chips in the cabinet. Wednesday: Fish and chips on the shelf. Peas puree in the closet. Vegetables in the cabinet.

The one day that is completely illegible is Thursday, and unfortunately, that’s the one we need the answers for in the Fish and Chips & Peas Puree Riddle in Reverse 1999. However, by paying attention to the elements stored in the canteen, you’ll notice there’s never more than one item in the same place, and the items rotate from one place to the other each day.

Because the items go on a merry-go-round, we can assume the Thursday placement would be the following: Thursday: Fish and chips in the Basket. Peas puree on the Cabinet.

Fish and Chips & Peas Puree Correct Answer in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

The correct answer to the Fish and chips and peas puree puzzle in Reverse 1999 is “Basket” for the Fish and chips and “Cabinet” for the Peas puree.

The answer boxes are case-sensitive, so make sure to type the words with the first letter capitalized. If you write “basket” and “cabinet,” or any other variation, you’ll get an incorrect answer for the Fish and chips riddle in Reverse 1999.

Anyone looking for more puzzle and quest guides, character explanations and lists, and much more for Reverse: 1999 should check out our complete guide to find their answers or the next best character they should pull in a banner for.