Reverse: 1999 Complete Guide – Characters, Puzzles & Events

There’s a wide range of free-to-play games on the market for fans who want high quality at a low price, and Reverse: 1999 is one of the best. The game packs gorgeous visuals, an in-depth story, and regular updates that keep it feeling fresh.

Genshin Impact opened the door for developers and publishers to create breathtaking game worlds and stories and launch them for free alongside gacha mechanics that can help sustain their development and ongoing updates. Reverse: 1999 stands out from the crowd as a turn-based RPG with incredible concept art for its characters and chibi versions for combat and exploration. It seems incredibly complicated to those who haven’t played it yet, which is why we’ve put together this complete guide to help all players wherever they’re at with it, regardless of whether they want to know about the latest version, event, or a single puzzle.

Reverse: 1999 Puzzle Guides

Screenshot Gamepur

In this section, we’ve listed all the guides we’ve produced for puzzles in Reverse: 1999. The game is packed with puzzles, and most of them are so complex that they require outside help, which players can find below.

Reverse: 1999 Quest Guides

Image via Bluepoch

Below, we’ve highlighted all the guides we’ve published that cover quests in Reverse: 1999. Some quests can be quite tricky to complete, so it helps to have a guide to work through specific battles or specific areas players must explore.

Reverse: 1999 Event Guides

Image via Bluepoch Games

Here, we’ve covered all of the event guides we’ve produced for Reverse: 1999. We try to cover everything that’s happening during an event. These usually pop up two or three times for every version of the game that’s released.

Reverse: 1999 Character Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Characters are the name of the game in Reverse: 1999. Players must collect them and unlock as many as possible if they want to unlock more quests and party members they can take into every adventure. Every guide we’ve made on the game’s characters is listed below.

Is Reverse: 1999 on PC?

Image by Gamepur

Yes, Reverse: 1999 is available on PC and mobile devices. It’s free to download from the Google Play and App Store, but can also be downloaded for PC directly from the official website. Fans should check the requirements for playing the game on their device before downloading since only certain phones and hardware can run it.

What is Reverse: 1999?

Image via Bluepoch

Reverse: 1999 is a free-to-play gacha game with a big focus on characters and turn-based PRG gameplay. Players work through a story in which they travel through time with a cast of colorful characters to try to save the world.

Once players have worked through the story, or at least part of it, they can unlock new characters through banners. This system allows players to spend in-game and real currency on a chance to unlock new characters for their party.

Every new character can be enhanced to unlock a new quest for players to complete eventually. Some characters even have time-limited event quests associated with them, but these are only available for a short time either while the event or a new banner is live.

Is Reverse: 1999 a Gacha Game?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, Reverse: 1999 is a gacha game. While the game is free-to-play, after a certain point, players are encouraged to spend in-game currency and real world cash on banners. These change regularly and offer different characters every time they do. However, buying a banner pull only guarantees a chance at getting a character, which is why multiple pulls are often required to get the desired character.