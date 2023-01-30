Where are the Gorillas in Blox Fruits

The Gorillas are just one of the many enemies you’ll encounter as you explore the vast world of Blox Fruits. They can be easily defeated with the right strategy and equipment, allowing you to progress in the game and earn valuable rewards. If you’re a newcomer, the Gorillas provide a fun and challenging experience that will keep you engaged and entertained.

Where to find the Gorillas in Blox Fruits

The Gorillas are found on the second half of Jungle Island in Blox Fruits. Head to the northern end of the first part of Jungle Island, and here you will spot two smaller Islands. The one on the left is where you will find the Gorillas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These level 20 enemies are the second NPC that you’ll encounter after the Monkeys, and they use basic melee attacks. The Gorillas have unkempt black hair, a grey-pink face, a hairy body, a six-pack, and dark hairs around their fists, making them easily recognizable and distinguishable from other enemies on the Jungle Island.

How to start the quest for defeating the Gorillas in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to defeat the Gorillas, it’s better to do it in a quest because you get more rewards. To start the quest, talk to the NPC standing in the middle of a huge pillar on the main Jungle Island. The NPC offers three quests, and the second requires you to defeat five Gorillas. For completing the quest, you’ll earn 4,500 XP points and 1,200 Beli. This quest is for level 15 or above players and provides a great opportunity to level up and earn rewards.

How to defeat the Gorillas in Blox Fruits

Defeating these formidable foes is easier than you might think. You can use a sword like the Cutlass or Katana or a Fruit with ranged attacks to take them down. If you want to make things even easier, you can use a Fruit with the Elemental/Logia effect to become invulnerable to damage and attack with your sword or Fruit move without worry.