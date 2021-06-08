Where is NPC number 2 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

A new season of Fortnite means lots of new NPCs to track down. While many of them can be found all over the map, number 2 appears to be missing. Nobody has been able to track them down yet, so this appears to be another Sparkplug situation.

Last season, Sparkplug went missing for roughly half the season, eventually showing up in connection with the new vehicle modding mechanic that was introduced. We are not saying the missing NPC #2 is also going to tie into some new mid season mechanic, but they certainly appear to be glitched right now.

The NPC should be appear at Coral Castle, near the waterfall between the region and Sharky Shell, but they never appear. It is likely they are just not supposed to be there yet, but it could also be a simple bug that Epic Game fix in an update.

For now, there is no way to find NPC #2, and no way to finish your collection, so if you have been frustrated and trying to figure out what was going wrong, then you know the truth.

We will be keeping an eye on this situation, and will update this article with the NPCs location as soon as they arrive in the game.