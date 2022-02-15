Where is the Adrift landmark location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

One of the most off-the-beaten-path landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly the Adrift location. So much so, you won’t find it on land nor does it have any buildings or loot to discover. It is actually just an empty area that holds a callback to one of Chapter 1’s biggest moments in the battle royale. Here’s where Adrift is and what you’ll be seeing.

The Adrift landmark is located in the heart of the ocean west of Greasy Grove, about 100 meters off of The Minnow’s shoreline. It is home to the detached arm of the Mecha from Chapter 1 Season 9’s The Final Showdown. Although most of the arm is at the bottom of the ocean, part of its yellow forearm should be poking out from above the water. So much so, you can just barely spot the forearm on the map (as shown below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the game’s Week 12 challenges will also ask that you make your way there will a speedboat. Luckily, you can drop directly into The Minnows to find a pair of speedboats near its docks for you to get to Adrift and finish the quest. You should then be able to receive the quest’s 25,000 XP reward by simply driving the boat over the Mecha’s arm.