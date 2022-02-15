Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 12 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 12 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived and new seasonal quests and challenges are available for players to complete. There are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items. Each completed challenge is worth 25,000 XP, for a total of 225,000 XP.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 12 quests and challenges

Gain shield at Butter Barn (0/50)

Collect treasure using Drake’s Map (0/1)

Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a Motorboat (0/1)

Destroy objects in Covert Cavern (0/25)

Damage opponents with explosives (0/100)

Destroy gas pumps (0/4)

Use Spider-Man’s Bouncers to catch a zipline (0/1)

Destroy Slurp barrels (0/5)

Survive Storm cricle (0/5)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.