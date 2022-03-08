Where is the Impossible Rock in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 certainly holds plenty of strange sights to see. This includes one area that features a massive boulder balancing on top of much smaller rocks. It can be difficult to find, considering that it blends well into the environment. However, the rock also makes for an excellent drop spot due to the impressive amount of loot around it.

The Impossible Rock is located on the biggest mountain between Rocky Reels and Chonker’s Speedway. As shown below, the easiest way of finding it is by following the river that runs south of Rocky Reels. However, it will take some time to get to it. You’ll first need to climb up any one of the smaller rock structures around it and then take their collection of zip lines that lead to the location.

Once you’re on the rock, be sure to always use its zip lines when leaving. The Impossible Rock is just high enough off the ground to give you fatal fall damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Impossible Rock may be one of the lesser-known landmarks this season, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth going to. On top of the rock, there will always be valuable loot out in the open as well as two standard chests. You can also find an RV and a home nearby, both holding numerous weapons for you to pick up.

