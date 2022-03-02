How to get the Assassin’s Creed Ezio skin in Fortnite

Fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed character, Ezio, is headed to Fortnite, along with a skin-exclusive emote, as well as a new pickaxe modeled after the character’s hidden blades. Here’s how to unlock the iconic assassin in Fortnite.

The Ezio skin, along with the built-in emote and pickaxe, will be awarded to anyone who has purchased either Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or its expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, on the Epic Games Store. The cosmetics will arrive in players’ Fortnite lockers on March 10, according to Ubisoft.

Master Assassin Ezio Auditore is coming to Fortnite!



Buy either Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök on the Epic Games Store and receive the Ezio set in your Fortnite locker automatically on March 10th. pic.twitter.com/7W4AUpxDq9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 2, 2022

As for those not on PC or anyone who owns the game on a separate console, the community developer for the Assassin’s Creed franchise confirmed on Twitter that the skin would be available in the item shop later in March.

You absolutely can buy him in the shop later this month! It's just an added bonus for people who were thinking of getting the Dawn of Ragnarok Expansion or Valhalla👍 — Sebasteann//. (@Bangarang_Seb) March 2, 2022

It’s unknown how much the skin will cost, but we’ll update this article when Ubisoft or Epic provide more information on the cosmetic.

The Ezio skin was initially leaked following one of Fortnite’s updates. Dataminers discovered the skin and its associated cosmetics roughly a day before Ubisoft announced the collaboration. This isn’t the first Fortnite collaboration to be spoiled ahead of its announcement. Crossovers with Hawkeye and Naruto were both leaked by dataminers well before they arrived in-game. Additionally, Epic itself accidentally leaked an Uncharted collaboration earlier this year.