Where is The Rock in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 2’s finale event, The End, confirmed that the character of The Foundation is, in fact, voiced by A-list actor and wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This isn’t just some cameo either; the character looks to be a key part of Fortnite Chapter 3. You can encounter the character portrayed by the most electrifying man in sports entertainment while exploring Chapter 3’s island. Here’s exactly where you can find him.

You’ll find The Foundation in the Sanctuary point-of-interest on the map. He’s a boss character, so you can fight him, but be advised that he’s far from a pushover. However, if you’re victorious, you’ll be rewarded with a Mythic assault rifle for your efforts. We recommend you head to the Sanctuary POI pretty early in any given match if you wish to take him on. If someone else gets to The Foundation first, he might be dead by the time you arrive.

To the right of the Sanctuary POI, you’ll also find a giant statue of The Rock’s character that is — fittingly enough — carved out of rock.

Can you play as The Rock in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Currently, you cannot play as The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3, however, you will be able to later in the season. According to the game’s battle pass, the character, alongside a variety of cosmetics themed after him, will be part of Chapter 3 Season 1’s battle pass, and will be available to unlock on February 3, 2022. We’ll update this guide once Epic reveals more information on how to unlock the upcoming Foundation skin.