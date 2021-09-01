All fishing spots in Genshin Impact – all fish locations

Genshin Impact 2.1 has introduced fishing, which means a variety of breeds of fish, and fishing spots can be found all over the map. It will be difficult to randomly track them down just by running around, so in this guide, we will be showing you where to find all the fishing spots and the fish you can catch there.

Each spot will have a different group of fish available, and you will need different types of bait to catch them, so keep that in mind. You can get the different baits by visit Nantuck outside of Mondstadt.

Mondstadt Fishing Spots

East of Cider Lake – Aizen Medaka, Crystalfish, Venomspine Fish, Rusty Koi, Tea-Colored Shirakodai Stormbearer Mountains – Aizen Medaka, Medaka, Crystalfish, Dawncatcher, Golden Koi, Tea Colored Shirakodai, Vewnomspine Fish South of Cider Lake – Aizen Medaka, Akai Maou, Bitter Pufferfish, Pufferfish, Tea Colored Shirakodai, Medaka, Venomspine Fish Windrise – Aizen Medaka, Medaka, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Venomspine Fish Dawn Winery – Aizen Medaka, Akai Maou, Bitter Pufferfish, Pufferfish, Dawncatcher, Tea Colored Shirakodai, Venomspine Fish South of Stormterror’s Lair – Aizen Medaka, Medaka, Dawncatcher, Shirakodai North of Stormterror’s Lair – Aizen Medaka, Medaka, Crystalfish, Dawncatcher

Liyue Fishing Spots

Quingce Village -Betta, Brown Shirakodai, BItter Pufferfish, Crystalfish, Dawncatcher, Sweet-Flower Medaka Bishui Plain -Betta, Brown Shirakodai, Medaka Dihua Marsh – Brown Shirakodai, Dawncatcher, Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka Wangshu Inn – Akai Maou, Betta, Brown Shirakodai, Golden Koi, Sweet Flower Medaka, Rusty Koi Guili Plains – Akai Maou, Betta, Brown Shirakodai, Golden Koi, Sweet Flower Medaka, Rusty Koi Mt. Hulao – Betta, Brown Shirakodai, Crystalfish, Dawncatcher, Medaka, Sweet Flower Medaka Tianque Valley – Betta, Crystalfish, Sweet Flower Medaka Luhua Pool – Akai Maou, Betta, Brown Shirakodai, Golden Koi, Sweet Flower Medaka, Rusty Koi Liyue Harbro – Betta, Crystalfish, Dawncatcher, Sweet FLower Medaka, Pufferfish

This guide is under construction