Where to collect gem fragments in Named Locations for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unlike the rest of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 Shanta Quests, hunting for gem fragments in named locations is much easier as you won’t be scrambling around unmarked areas. As the challenge suggests, each main point of interest in the battle royale is guaranteed to hold at least one gem fragment, but you’ll only be tasked with tracking down 10 of them.

Before diving into the objective, it is best to know that each of the gem fragments are out in the open in each named location — ultimately meaning you won’t have to dig through buildings to find the gems. Despite this, the locations are massive and can cause this treasure hunt of sorts to go on a long while. To make it a bit easier, here’s where to look when in these major areas.

Camp Cuddle : Go toward the west of the camp where there is a log cabin with a green roof at the bottom of a mountain. This gem is on the cabin’s second floor in front of the statues that are barricaded by red ropes.

: Go toward the west of the camp where there is a log cabin with a green roof at the bottom of a mountain. This gem is on the cabin’s second floor in front of the statues that are barricaded by red ropes. Chonker’s Speedway : At the speedway, there will be four off-road vehicles in the center with a red garage to the left of them. Climb to the top of the roof where there is a porch with lounge chairs and another blue gem fragment.

Condo Canyon : In the middle of the canyon, there is a massive crater with a towering pile of rocks left standing in the center of it. Build stairs to the top of the rock structure as the gem should be floating directly above it.

: In the middle of the canyon, there is a massive crater with a towering pile of rocks left standing in the center of it. Build stairs to the top of the rock structure as the gem should be floating directly above it. Coney Crossroads : Arguably the easiest to find, head to Coney Crossroads’ lone intersection where a two-story brick building sits. The gem can be found in the center of the road, in front of the building.

: Arguably the easiest to find, head to Coney Crossroads’ lone intersection where a two-story brick building sits. The gem can be found in the center of the road, in front of the building. Greasy Grove : In the grove, go to the Mexican restaurant that has a giant taco statue above its roof. The gem will be sitting on the left side of the restaurant near the phone booth.

: In the grove, go to the Mexican restaurant that has a giant taco statue above its roof. The gem will be sitting on the left side of the restaurant near the phone booth. Logjam Lumberyard : On the left side of the yard, this gem is located in the center of the lumber maze

Rocky Reels : In between Rocky Reels and the stream north of it, there will be a collection of trucks, cars, and two ATVs parked outside of a two-story building. This gem is near the two ATVs on a small rock.

: In between Rocky Reels and the stream north of it, there will be a collection of trucks, cars, and two ATVs parked outside of a two-story building. This gem is near the two ATVs on a small rock. Sanctuary : On the south side of Sanctuary, there is an NPC soldier walking around a small pond with pipes and a flower bed in it. In the middle of the flower bed, the gem will be floating above.

: On the south side of Sanctuary, there is an NPC soldier walking around a small pond with pipes and a flower bed in it. In the middle of the flower bed, the gem will be floating above. Shifty Shafts : On the top level of Shifty Shafts, head to the back where there is an empty gray shed. This gem can be found in between the shed and the entrance leading down to the mining shaft.

: On the top level of Shifty Shafts, head to the back where there is an empty gray shed. This gem can be found in between the shed and the entrance leading down to the mining shaft. Sleepy Sound : In the back of the area, there is large white building with a sign reading “Sticks” on it. Head to the front of the building to discover a gem near its entrance.

: In the back of the area, there is large white building with a sign reading “Sticks” on it. Head to the front of the building to discover a gem near its entrance. The Daily Bugle : Behind the The Daily Bugle headquarters, there is a small stream next to the exit’s stairs. In this stream, go to the one thin, tall rock where the gem is sitting above.

: Behind the The Daily Bugle headquarters, there is a small stream next to the exit’s stairs. In this stream, go to the one thin, tall rock where the gem is sitting above. The Joneses: In the center of The Joneses location, there is a large blue boat that has been flipped over. Head to the front of the boat where there will be two crates and a gem next it.

Related: Where to collect gem fragments at gas stations for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1