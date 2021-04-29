Where to collect Meat and Peppers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite for Week 7 of Chapter 2 Season 6 is to collect meat and peppers. Both of them are pretty easy to find, if you know where to look. You only need to get five meat or peppers, so can get this wrapped up in a single match if you get lucky.

There are a couple of prime locations that you can check for each of these items, which should help you wrap it up in no time.

Meat

Meat can be obtained from any animal in the game by hunting Chicken, Raptors, Boars, or Wolves. The easiest place to farm some quickly is from a small field on the south side of Colossal Crops. Here, you can find three boars that are guaranteed spawns in every match. You should be able to get two to three pieces of meat by eliminating the animals.

Any animal that you happen to find during a match will also work, and they can be found all over the map.

Peppers

Peppers can be found in a number of different locations that spawn the small produce boxes that you can search. Gas stations, the kitchen’s of restaurants like Durr Burger and Pizza Pit, and the farmers market at the Orchard are all great places to search.

You can find the rest of the Week 7 challenges below: