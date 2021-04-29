How to mark weapons of different rarities in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to mark weapons of different rarities. This will be very simple for anyone who has played the game for even a short time, but newer players might be a bit confused.

In Fortnite, players can mark any item, or location, in the game, but pointing their reticle at it and pressing the mark button. This is usually left on the D-Pad on consoles, and the middle mouse button on PC.

A small marker will appear on the weapon, item, or map location, and members of the player’s squad will be able to see it. It’s a great way to inform teammates when you find a nice weapon, pot, or healing item that you don’t need yourself.

By different rarities, the challenge simple means you need to get an Uncommon (Grey), Common (Green) Rare (Blue), and so on. You can only mark each rarity once and have it count toward the challenge.

All you need to do is play through a match as normal, and make sure you mark each type of weapon you find from chests and ground loot at least once to finish this quest up in no time.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 7 challenges below: