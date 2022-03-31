Where to collect Omni Chips at Chonker’s Speedway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As valuable as Omni Chips are in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, some of its quests will send you to some of the most popular and dangerous locations in the game. This includes the challenge of finding three chips at Chonker’s Speedway, a named location known to attract around a dozen players from the start of each match. To make matters more complicated, these chips are fairly spread out. That said, there is still one method to almost guarantee you nab every chip in a single match.

It is recommended players begin their hunt at Chonker’s by jumping into one of the cars parked in the center of its track. This is because each Omni Chip is actually set within its racecourse. So, drivers will simply need to just drive through most of the track to collect all three. The first two are placed directly in front of the cars, while the last is on the part of the track that is north of Chonker’s two-story garage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If this is your last challenge in the Week 2 Omni Chip quests, you should have more than enough chips to purchase an upgrade for the Omni Sword — which is unlockable through the Battle Pass. These upgrades include different blades, colors, sounds, and guards for the sword, all of which can be found on the Battle Pass tab’s Reprogram Omni Sword page.

