Where to collect Omni Chips at Loot Lake in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Week 2 of the Omni Chip quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 consists of one challenge that will have you scour the Loot Lake landmark for three Omni Chips. It may sound like a daunting task, considering the location’s massive size. Thankfully, these chips aren’t too far from one other. Here’s where to collect each, so that you can buy your next Omni Sword upgrade.

Loot Lake is the sprawling body of water near The Fortress and Titled Tower. As shown below, Omni Chips can be found on each side of its island and another is about 20 meters to the north of it. It would take far too long to swim to each, so it is certainly best to first grab the boat near the island’s dock and drive to them. Once at these locations, you should spot the chips floating above the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These Omni Chips can be used to purchase different types of blades, guards, and much more for the Omni Sword Harvesting Tool. Three chips alone won’t earn you upgrades, but there are two other new challenges to net you even more. Most upgrades will run you four chips, but the absolute best require as many as six.

