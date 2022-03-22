Where to collect Omni Chips at Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter Season 2 Week 1 will have player searching through piles of wood in Logjam Lumberyard for some glorious Omni Chips. Like others in its questline, there are only three chips around the named location — but they are spread out from each other. Keep in mind, these challenges won’t give you XP, but the Omni Chips will allow you to customize the Omni Sword. Here’s where you can scrounge up each.

Omni Chip #1 : The first Omni Chip is unquestionably the hardest to find. You’ll want to begin by heading to the truck in the back left of the factory (as marked above). Directly from the front of the truck, go straight into the factory until you are met by a staircase and a green door. This Omni Chip is in the room with the green door.

: The first Omni Chip is unquestionably the hardest to find. You’ll want to begin by heading to the truck in the back left of the factory (as marked above). Directly from the front of the truck, go straight into the factory until you are met by a staircase and a green door. This Omni Chip is in the room with the green door. Omni Chip #2 : For this one, travel to the warehouses on the right side of the location. You can find this chip tucked between piles of lumber in the warehouse closest to the factory.

: For this one, travel to the warehouses on the right side of the location. You can find this chip tucked between piles of lumber in the warehouse closest to the factory. Omni Chip #3: You then want to head to the west side of Logjam Lumberyard where there is lumber left out in the open. You’ll find the last Omni Chip near the lumber closest to the water.

