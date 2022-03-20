All Omni Chip locations at Mighty Monument in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Battle Pass, players are able to collect Omni Chips to customize the shape, color, and sound of Tsuki 2.0’s Omni Sword Harvesting Tool. Each week will deliver new hunts for these Omni Chips, and Week 1 will be taking players to Mighty Monument to find three of these. There’s several nooks and crannies on this island, but you can collect all three in no time.

Mighty Monument is located on the right side of the map and is the closest island to Sanctuary. Every Omni Chip at this location is seemingly on the outskirts of the island, but you won’t have to travel too far to get each. Here’s where to collect every one.

Omni Chip #1 : The easiest Omni Chip to discover is located at the center of the island’s lone boat dock. It is on the bottom left of the island and faces toward Sanctuary.

: The easiest Omni Chip to discover is located at the center of the island’s lone boat dock. It is on the bottom left of the island and faces toward Sanctuary. Omni Chip #2 : The next one to go toward is underneath the long boulder on the north side of Mighty Monument. You should spot it floating between the sand and water.

: The next one to go toward is underneath the long boulder on the north side of Mighty Monument. You should spot it floating between the sand and water. Omni Chip #3: As shown above, there is a tiny patch of sand to the right of the island. This card is placed in the middle of this area.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 1 seasonal quests and challenges