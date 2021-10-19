Where to deploy Seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner in Fortnite

Fortnitemares is underway, and new NPCs have arrived on the map in Fortnite. One of them, the Containment Specialist is a Ghostbuster, and he needs some help dealing with things around the map. The Containment Specialist has a punchcard, and one of the challenges is to deploy Seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner.

Seismographs need to be placed at the points shown on the map below at Catty Corner. This is the easiest place to do the challenge, as it will normally be quieter than Misty Meadows.

When they approach the areas marked above, players will notice a blue outline of the machine on the ground. Interacting with it will allow them to place the Seismograph down. Seismographs are machines designed to measure earthquakes, so it would appear that someone is expecting something big to go down in the area. Could this be hinting at potential map changes coming to the game over the coming weeks?

Below, you can find the rest of the Containment Specialist’s challenges: