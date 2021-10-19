How to deploy a Ghost Trap in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares has properly begun in Fortnite, and new NPCs have arrived on the map. One of them, the Containment Specialist is a Ghostbuster, and he needs some help dealing with things around the map. The Containment Specialist has a punchcard, and one of the challenges is to deploy a Ghost Trap

This is an easy challenge, and you only need to visit a single location to get it finished. We would suggest heading to Believer Beach, as this is where we completed our challenge can point you to the exact location of the Ghost Trap.

You will find the Ghost Trap right beside the fence at the trailer park. It is on the side of the road, and you simply need to interact with it to activate it. Once that is done, it will activate, singing some light up in to the sky, and the challenge will be complete.

Below, you can find the rest of the Containment Specialist’s challenges: