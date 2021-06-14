Where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to destroy equipment at satellite stations. These new locations have been added all over the map, and are often home to some of this season’s NPCs and or some IO Guards that you can fight to get some nice new IO Tech weapons.

There are seven of these bases in total, and we have marked them all on the map below for you. Players will need to destroy equipment at these locations, so just head inside the main buildings and start whacking all the consoles and computer with your harvesting tool.

West of Fort Crumpet, on the coast

In Stealthy Stronghold

in the southwest of Slurpy Swamp

To the east of Weeping Woods

Southeast of Misty Meadows in the mountains

Southeast of Corny Complex near Lake Canoe

At FN Radio Station

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:

Epic Quests Week 2

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Explosive damage to opponent structures

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different damned locations in a single match

Enter a UFO

Legendary Quests Week 2