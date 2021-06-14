Where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Smashy, smashy.
One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to destroy equipment at satellite stations. These new locations have been added all over the map, and are often home to some of this season’s NPCs and or some IO Guards that you can fight to get some nice new IO Tech weapons.
There are seven of these bases in total, and we have marked them all on the map below for you. Players will need to destroy equipment at these locations, so just head inside the main buildings and start whacking all the consoles and computer with your harvesting tool.
- West of Fort Crumpet, on the coast
- In Stealthy Stronghold
- in the southwest of Slurpy Swamp
- To the east of Weeping Woods
- Southeast of Misty Meadows in the mountains
- Southeast of Corny Complex near Lake Canoe
- At FN Radio Station
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:
Epic Quests Week 2
- Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake
- Explosive damage to opponent structures
- Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destroy equipment at satellite stations
- Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner
- Visit different damned locations in a single match
- Enter a UFO
Legendary Quests Week 2
- Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods
- Step onto a body scanner
- Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces
- Deal Damage with IO tech weapons
- Damage an IO guard