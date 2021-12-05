Where to discover The Device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the Season Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is to discover The Device. This is a piece of tech that The Seven will use to communicate with you, giving you tasks to complete to help them destroy the Zero Point.

There are a number of places that players can go to find the Device, such as the Seven outposts that are scattered around the map. We found our device at the Seven outpost to the west of Coney Crossroad. It was lying on the ground in the main room and had a blue glow making it easy to spot.

When you pick it up, the Scientist will communicate with it, telling you to keep it close so they can contact you again in the future.

There are all manner of other challenges to be complete in Fortnite at the moment, including the Week 1 seasonal challenges shown below.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1 quests and challenges