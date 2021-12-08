Where to excavate gem fragments in dirt mounds for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Now that you have a majority of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Shanta Quests completed, discovering gem fragments will become noticeably more difficult as most will now be buried in this next challenge. As you’ll be excavating from small dirt mounds, most of the locations you’ll be heading to are deep into each of game’s various mountains.

Although the mounds you’ll be searching for are ridiculously tiny, the blue light that is discharged from these gem fragments can be spotted from above ground. Once you then notice the mound, each gem can be dug up simply by using your pickaxe (as shown above). Despite this challenge likely taking you more time to finish than previous ones, it will net you an extra 20,000 XP and possibly Shanta’s golden boots — if they haven’t been acquired yet. You can find all eight mound locations marked and detailed below.

Gem fragment #1 : North of Logjam Lumberyard, there is an outpost located on top of one of the game’s largest mountains. The outpost will hold a path to the mountain’s highest peak where this first mound and gem are.

Gem fragment #2 : East of Logjam Lumberyard, there is a smaller mountain that is home to a mining shaft on the right side of it. This mound can be found just outside its entrance.

Gem fragment #3 : North of Camp Cuddle's lake, there is a large snowy mountain you'll need to go to. On the right side of it, a mound can be discovered near an ATV and a small wooden outhouse.

Gem fragment #4 : Go up the road that leads north of Greasy Grove and take the first right soon after. From there, right before you cross the bridge, a mound is found on the right side of the road.

Gem fragment #5 : Cross the stream to the east of Coney Crossroads until you see the back of a two-story building. Outside of its fenced-in backyard is another mound with a gem in it.

Gem fragment #6 : Head over to the mountains west of Sanctuary. On the left side of it, there is a small pond with a mound next to it.

Gem fragment #7 : Go up the road that is to the west of Rocky Reels and get off just before it curves to the left. Here, there will be a mound near the right side of the road.

: Go up the road that is to the west of Rocky Reels and get off just before it curves to the left. Here, there will be a mound near the right side of the road. Gem fragment #8: North of Chonker’s Speedway, there will be a mountain that is surrounded by water — which you can access by taking zip-lines. Once on top, there will be a small rock next to a tall pile of others. The gem will be buried beside the smaller rock.

