Where to find a Bouncer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

After disappearing for almost three whole seasons, the Bouncer has come to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to be a part of the Amazing Web wild week. For those unfamiliar, this trap works as a launch pad that has the potential to send players flying in almost any direction they’d like. As if that isn’t convenient enough, the returning item is seemingly placed all over the game’s map.

Players can discover Bouncers from either chests or as ground loot typically in named locations. Upon picking the item up, three Bouncers will be given and there is no limited as to how many a player can have. Like most other traps, the item can then be placed on all flat surfaces (including walls) and is used to send players jumping in the direction it is facing.

Those desiring to use the trap will need to act fast, as it will be vaulted once more when the Amazing Web Week ends on March 8. During this time, players can partake in a few Bouncer-dedicated challenges for the wild week, such as using the trap with a Quadcrasher to land tricks and dealing damage while airborne from a Bouncer.

Related: Which NBA Emote won the All-Star vote in Fortnite and when will it be in the Item Shop?