Where to find a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun is an Epic or Legendary weapon that gets unvaulted in Fortnite on special occasions, for example, for Fire With Fire Week in Chapter 3 Season 3. The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun shoots incendiary rounds that, as well as inflicting heavy impact damage on an opponent, also set that opponent (and the surrounding environment) on fire. However, you don’t need to use special ammunition in the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, as it takes the same regular Shells ‘n’ Slugs ammunition as other shotguns.

Dragon’s Breath Shotgun locations in Fornite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun does not appear in any fixed locations. It is random loot that can appear on the floor, in chests, or in supply drops. So, if you’re looking for a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, your best bet is to drop into a location where there’s a high concentration of loot and chests (i.e., any town or other named location or a gas station) and loot chests until you find one.

Although the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun only comes in Epic (purple) or Legendary (gold) rarities, it’s not necessarily that rare. During special events like the Fire With Fire Week, its rarity is artificially reduced, so you won’t need to play several matches to find one. We found one a few minutes into our first match in a chest on the outskirts of Greasy Grove.

How to use the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun only fires one shot (four shells simultaneously) before you have to reload it, so it’s best used at very close range so that you get a kill with that single shot. It’s not worth using it if you’re not within 10 meters, and for best results, you should shoot at point-blank range and aim for the head. A close-range headshot will do 200 damage, which should be enough for a one-shot kill.