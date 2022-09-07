All Fire with Fire quests and how to complete them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Fire with Fire Wild Week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is proof it is never to late to spice up the loot pool. As advertised, the event is centered around the limited-time return of two flame based weapons. Those participating may even discover that two powerful, rare tools already included in the battle royale have now become extraordinary common drops. Like any other Wild Week, each item spotlighted by the event can now used to fulfill challenge objectives and amass tons of XP. Here’s every Fire with Fire quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and how to knock out each one.

How to complete every Fire with Fire quest in Fortnite

Fire with Fire reintroduces both the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun to all battle royale modes, each dealing additional damage to opponents due to their ammo being overtaken by flames. These fiery pieces of gear can only be discovered as chest and ground loot. But, you may find more than expected upon searching. That’s because Chug Cannons and Firefly Jars are joining these weapons as loot from chests and surface floors, and all four items now have their own dedicated challenges that can be completed until September 13. You can find each Fire with Fire quest and its requirements below.

Ignite structures (0/1000)

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun (0/800)

Throw Firefly Jars in a single match (0/5)

Extinguish fires on structures with Slurp (0/100)

Hit an opponent with a fully drawn Primal Flame Bow (0/2)

Eliminate opponents with any fire based weapon (0/10)

In the meantime, those starving for Battle Stars should also point their attention to weekly challenges. The recently released set from Week 13 sports seven new quests and includes having to duel NPCs and refuel vehicles at gas stations. You will have to finish them fairly soon as Chapter 3 Season 4 is estimated to arrive on September 18, wiping away any uncompleted challenges from the current season on this date. Although not much is known about the incoming season, dataminers have pointed to its Battle Pass possibly featuring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s own Spider-Gwen.