Where to find Strip of White Flesh in Elden Ring – and what it does

One of the odder materials you can discover in Elden Ring is the Strip of White Flesh. Its in-game description only notes that it is used to increase resistance and toughen the constitution. Although this could mean a number of things, the item actually plays a key role in defeating some of the tougher bosses in the game. That being said, white flesh is difficult to come by unless you look in a certain type of environment.

Strip of White Flesh can be discovered from pillaging bloodless creatures, such as giant crabs and octopuses. Both of these enemies tend to be located on almost all of Limgrave’s coastal beaches, but they also spawn in large quantities at Lake Agheel, a location east of the Church of Elleh. For those not looking to partake in combat, some of the beaches also hold bodies of undead soldiers that carry this material.

You will need at least one Strip of White Flesh in order to craft Invigorating White Cured Meat. The item is a consumable that allows you to resist the paralyzing effects of hemorrhage and frostbite, status effects used by a handful of bosses throughout The Lands Between. Before crafting Invigorating White Cured Meat, it is required you own the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook, available from Merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh for 500 Runes. Additionally, the cookbook can also be picked in the Smouldering Church set in the northeast corner of Limgrave.

Related: Where to find Castle Morne in Elden Ring