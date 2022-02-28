Where to find Aeonian Butterfly in Elden Ring – and what it does

In Elden Ring, you will encounter one region full of red butterflies. This type of insect is known as the Aeonian Butterfly and can be used to craft items that bring upon status effects to enemies. As exciting as this is, the butterfly spawns in one of the most daunting locations in the game. Here’s where to grab Aeonian Butterflies and what you will be crafting with it.

Aeonian Butterflies are dispersed all throughout the fiery region of Caelid, set in the east side of the map. More specifically, you can find a heap of them between Streets of Sages Ruins and the town of Sellia — just east of the ruins. Both of these are filled with enemies, but surviving will enable you to collect dozens of the material.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An Aeonian Butterfly can be used to craft Scarlet Rot-inducing items, such as the Rot Pot, Rot Grease, and Drawstring Rot Grease. The Rot Pot is a throwable consumable that inflicts enemies with the status effect if hit, while the Rot Greases coat your armaments with Scarlet Rot for a short time. In order to craft these, players will first need to pick up the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [22] in Ainsel River.

Related: Where to find Arteria Leaf in Elden Ring – and what it does