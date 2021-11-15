Where to find all weapons and temples in Citra’s Warrior Far Cry 6 Vaas: Inanity DLC

In the Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC, players will need to track down their weapons on the map before they will be able to use them. To do this, they will need to find weapon shrines where they will face assorted challenges to get the weapons they need.

On the map below, you can find each Shrine location marked by the padlock symbol. Each one has a number to the left, and a list below detailing which weapons you can find at each numbered location. At the shrines, you will need to kill a set number of enemies to complete the shrine and unlock the chest there that grants access to the weapon.

SMG Auto Pistol Grenade Launcher Shotgun Sniper Rifle Bow Rifle Machinegun

Which weapons you go for, and in which order, is up to you. The Shotgun really is extremely powerful though, and should two-shot most of the Jason Brody specters that will appear on your first run.

To level up your weapons, you need to purchase case upgrades from the weapons locker that can be found at the safe houses on the map. You can also rerun the shrines to get another variant of the weapon with new mods, and potentially a Power pickup that will give you additional damage with that weapon type.