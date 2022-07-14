Where to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft

Ancient Debris is the most valuable and rare ore block you can find in Minecraft. This darkened block has high resistance to explosions and lava and is your only source of getting the most powerful resource in the game, Netherite. Here is where you can find Ancient Debris in Minecraft.

How to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft

To locate Ancient Debris, you are going to need to go to the Nether. This is the only realm and area where the blocks can spawn, so come with Pickaxes (at least one Diamond one) and items to defend yourself against Ghasts and other hostile mobs in this area.

Ancient Debris can only form between Y levels 8 and 119 while in the Nether, but it is most abundant around the 15 area. Between 8 and 22, you can find between one and three Ancient Debris grouped together. Outside of that area, the most you can find clumped together are two. Don’t get discouraged if you can not find Ancient Debris right away. While those above numbers are the most reliable places to find it, there is a very small chance of it appearing in general, so you will likely be looking for a while. While you are in the Nether, you can also potentially find Ancient Debris inside Bastion Remnants sitting inside Chests scattered around the area.

When you come across Ancient Debris, you can only obtain it with a Diamond or Netherite Pickaxe. Take it back home and smelt it inside either a Furnace or a Blast Furnace to create Netherite Scrap. To make it into a Netherite Ingot to get the most powerful tools or armor, you need to combine four Netherite Scraps with four Gold Ingots at a Crafting Table.