Fishing is a big part of Like a Dragon: Ishin. This side activity can help you get a lot of Virtue, and you can also create your own meals by cooking the many different types of fish in the game. Some of them are easy to find, while others are pretty rare. Tuna belongs to the latter group. But don’t worry; in this guide, we are going to explain where to find and catch Tuna in Like a Dragon: Ishin.

How to get the Tuna in Like a Dragon: Ishin

In Like a Dragon: Ishin, the rarity of a fish is indicated by the number of stars it has. The higher the number of stars, the rarer it is. As for Tuna, its star rating is nine out of ten. But don’t worry; even though it is rare, you can get your hands on it as soon as you enter Chapter 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you must go south of Teradaya Inn in Fushimi and visit the East Coast. This place is home to some rare fishes, including the Great White Shark, Marlin, and Tuna. To begin fishing here, you must first speak to the man standing by a boat.

Before you can start fishing for Tuna, you need to get two things: Top-Grade Bait and the Peerless Pole fishing rod. The Top-Grade Bait is used for fish with a high rarity level, and it can be purchased from the Bait Monger located on the eastern side of Shijo Street in Rakunai for 5,000 Mon. Alternatively, you can purchase it from the Ebisu Pawn Shop in Rakunai. As for the Peerless Pole, it is the best fishing rod in the game as it has the farthest casting distance paired with a fast response time. You can get it for 4,000 Virtue from the Shrine. If you are short on money and Virtue, we suggest you participate in Chicken Racing.

After acquiring both items, go to the East Coast and start looking for a big shadow. Tuna is going to be one of the two big shadows in the water, the other one being the Great White Shark. Once you set your eyes on it, waste no time casting your line. Make sure to save your game before you start fishing, as you don’t want to waste your Top-Grade Bait on the wrong fish. Keep on fishing until you’ve managed to get yourself Tuna.