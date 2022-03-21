Where to find and destroy a cloaked IO build jammer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The last challenge of the Rebuilding questline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will have players searching and destroying one of IO’s cloaked jammers. These are essentially satellites that remain hidden until you are one or two meters away. To make matters even more complicated, the game does not even hint as to one of these tiny objects are. Thankfully, here is where you’ll need to go to conclude this long questline.

The hidden jammer can be found in the back of The Daily Bugle, a named location in the top-right corner of the map. However, you can only discover the object once you are underneath the Spider-Man web bouncer behind the largest building in the POI. As shown below, the web and jammer are both on the rock structure north of The Daily Bugle’s river. After you are under the web, the jammer should slowly spawn in, allowing you to destroy it with either a pickaxe or weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like all of the Rebuilding quests, this challenge will grant you 40,000 XP. A new Resistance questline will also appear in the Quest tab once the jammer is destroyed.

