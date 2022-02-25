Where to find Beast Liver in Elden Ring – and what it does

There will be times in Elden Ring where you will practically be forced to craft items that neglect certain damage effects. One of the materials that you will likely be hunting down to craft these is Beast Liver. Although its name may have you believe you’ll need to kill larger, more agressive creatures for it, the material is surprisingly easy to gather — especially when you find a herd of one particular type of animal.

The best location to find Beast Liver

Beast Liver is mainly found from hunting and pillaging herbivorous beasts. This kind of “beast” is actually the deer and sheep roaming through most of the greener sections of the map. The fastest method of obtaining the organ is by traversing the fields south of Gatefront Ruins, an area you’ll enter from the start of the game. There are dozens of sheep and deer to track here, but Beast Liver isn’t gaurenteed to drop from them. Chances are, it will take pillaging two to three of the animals to get at least one Beast Liver.

It should be mentioned, like enemies, herbivorous beast will not respawn after they are killed. So, to farm Beast Liver, you should continuously visit Sites of Grace to have these animals reappear. Aside from pillaging, the material can also be purchased for 500 Runes from the merchant in East Limgrave.

What to craft with Beast Liver

It is most crucial to have Beast Liver in your inventory when particularly facing enemies that use fire to attack. This is because the material is used to craft Fireproof Dried Liver, a consumable that temporarily reduces any and all fire damage you may take. The item can only be crafted when combining one liver with one Rowa Fruit and one Smuldering Butterfly.

