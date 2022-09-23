Where to find Birthday Presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

It wouldn’t be a birthday without birthday presents. Fortnite is celebrating its fifth Birthday, and with it comes multiple quests you can complete to earn experience points. One of these quests will have you locating birthday presents and then throwing them. You will need to do this once across five unique matches. This guide covers where you can find Birthday Presents in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How to find Birthday Presents in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

Birthday Presents can be relatively easy to find but can also be extremely difficult as a game continues to happen. In addition, you have a better chance of finding them at the start of a match rather than close to the middle or end because other players have likely already picked them up.

The Birthday Presents you’re looking to find are legendary items on the ground. Although they are listed as a legendary item, they are not that rare to find, as if they were legendary or mythical weapons you might loot off the bosses. From what we can tell, they can appear almost anywhere, but they have a higher chance of spawning in named locations. For us, we were able to find our Birthday Present by searching in Shifty Shafts. It was a legendary item on the ground, making it easy to spot while searching for it.

When you have the item, throw it on the ground to complete the quest for Fortnite’s Birthday celebration. You can choose to throw it on your feet or next to you, but look inside the present. A few help items are typically waiting for you inside these packages for you to use to help you complete the rest of your match.