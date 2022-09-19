Blackheart is one of the many characters you can encounter in Fortnite. You will need to find him if you want to add this NPC to your collection, especially if you’re looking to discover them all. He’s also a requirement to continue the Paradise missions. You only need to speak with him once, and whenever you find him, he’ll offer to sell you some items to help you during your Fortnite match. This guide covers where to find Blackheart in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where is Blackheart in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

Blackheart is aboard his ship, the Driftwood. It’s currently floating above the Chrome-infested Lustrous Lagoon. You can choose to make your way to this location by directly landing here, or by starting at Sleepy Sound or Coney Crossroads, and making your way over here. Because Blackheart is required to complete a quest, some players might be landing here, making it difficult to speak with Blackheart.

Related: All EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

When arriving at Lustrous Lagoon, you may need to use one of the several ziplines to make your way up to the ship’s top. You can find at least two on both sides of the ship, which you can reach by jumping into the water. When you reach the top, look for the back of the ship, and you should find Blackheart walking around this location. For those attempting to complete the Paradise mission to speak with Blackheart, you must click several lines of dialogue to complete the quest.

If you run into trouble aboard Blackheart’s ship, multiple weapons and supplies are below deck. You might be better off grabbing those before you storm after Captain Blackheart, but only if you find yourself surrounded by multiple players.