For Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, EvoChrome weapons have made their way to the island. They feel like many of the traditional weapons you’ve picked up before, but they have a distinct Chrome covering. Whenever you damage something using these weapons, they slowly begin to level up until they evolve into another rarity, becoming more powerful. They’re a handy weapon to find early in your Fortnite match, but there are only a handful you can utilize. Here’s what you need to know about all EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Every EvoChrome weapon in Fortnite

When the EvoChrome weapons were first introduced, only two weapons were available: the EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle.

EvoChrome Burst Rifle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The EvoChrome Burst Rifle is a good mid-range weapon that fires a reasonable burst of shots at your enemies. For those who like to have a reliable rifle in your loadout and you don’t want to use the Ranger, this Burst Rifle is an excellent choice, and you might be able to use it for hunting down many of the animals wandering around the map, making your job of evolving this weapon far easier.

EvoChrome Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

The EvoChrome Shotgun is another weapon you might want, but it will not be for everyone. It doesn’t fire in a controlled circle but instead has a horizontal spread that fires across an opponent. It might be good to hit multiple targets or to use and cut through some structures created by your enemies, but it might not feel as controlled or powerful as the other shotguns available on the map.

As the Chrome begins to spread throughout the island in Fortnite, more EvoChrome weapons will likely join these, and you can evolve them into more powerful versions throughout your match.