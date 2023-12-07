Where To Find Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite

We’ve all seen the LEGO Fortnite trailer where the gang of Minifigures hop on a quad hot air balloon flying machine and ride off over the mountain. While this is possible to do in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need a lot of Blast Powder to pull it off.

Blast Powder is one of LEGO Fortnite’s most elusive crafting materials, which is all the more painful when you take into account all of its incredible properties. Dynamite and Boom Barrels are great for demolishing large structures, thrusters are the best way to turn dynamic blocks into vehicles, and there’s always room to spruce up your base with activation switches. But all of these require you to bring in loads of Blast Powder.

How To Get Blast Powder In LEGO Fortnite

Blast Powder is a mob drop in LEGO Fortnite, which means there isn’t a way to craft it with materials like you would in Fortnite Save The World. As for which mob drops Blast Powder, we have only been able to get Blast Powder to drop from LEGO Fortnite’s Hostile NPCs.

These are enemy minifigures that spawn randomly in the overworld. While we haven’t found them to be as abundant as wolves, rollers, or skeletons, they can be easy to locate at night. Most groups of hostile NPCs will spawn around a campfire that is easy to spot when it’s dark out.

Warning: Hostile NPCs spawn in groups of four, one of which wields a crossbow. Make sure you are properly equipped before taking on these dangerous foes.

We have fought three hostile NPC groups and received a Blast Powder each time. We don’t know if this means you can’t get more than one or that you are guaranteed one per fight, but so far, we’ve found this to be the best method of securing Blast Powder.

How To Defeat Hostile NPC Groups

We found that the easiest way to eliminate Hostile NPCs is by equipping a crossbow and taking them out from a distance. While melee attacks are effective, close-range fighting during a 4v1 is a surefire way to get yourself eliminated.

Here’s how to deal with Hostile NPC Groups:

Take out the NPC with the crossbow Run away from the alerted group of NPCs Fire your crossbow at the NPCs as they chase you With a basic bow, each NPC takes about two shots Do not stop running until all NPCs are eliminated

And that’s all there is to know about Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite.