Caves are a unique location you can find while playing LEGO Fortnite, and it has multiple resources and challenges awaiting you. Although caves can be located in the starting location, tracking them down can be rather difficult if you don’t know what to look for in your world.

Any cave you find will have a specific formation to it that you can see from a distance. Noticing this rock formation makes it much easier to know when you can find a cave, but you also want to ensure you’re prepared to venture into this location with the proper tools. Here’s what you need to know about how to find caves in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Caves in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to find the large rock formations, sticking out of the ground with a notable entrance at the front of them. The entrance should ask if you want to go inside them, leading you into a cave with several resources and enemies for you to battle against in your LEGO Fortnite world.

Caves are a great way to find several starting resources, such as Marble and Knotroot that you’ll want to track down to help improve your village in LEGO Fortnite. I find that making sure you have plenty of resources going into a cave make your chances of surviving in them far better.

For example, the cave I entered had several skeletons ready to fight me out of the cave and take everything I had in my inventory. The first time I entered a cave, I did perish and found myself restarting back at my village. After that initial encounter, I brought more torches and weapons with me to help protect myself, making it a much easier endeavor than it was previously. LEGO Fortnite does not mess around; the caves are a good example.

Related: How to Find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t enter the caves with enough resources to protect yourself, things might become pretty tricky. Again, I did die the first time I entered caves, and paid the cost. I would make sure that everyone brings several torches, a sword or two, and a shield to help protect themselves before entering this area. A cave is not an easy location to survive, and having a bed out front of one can make traveling from a cave to your village much easier.

Caves should appear in other locations surrounding your starting location. Make sure to keep your eye out while exploring your LEGO Fortnite world to find more of them, and hunt down your favorite resources.