Where to find Budding Horn in Elden Ring – and what it does

The deeper you travel in Elden Ring, the more likely you’ll be crafting dozens of different consumables just to cure individual status effects. So, to save plenty of time and runes, it best to make a single consumable that is capable of alleviating several status effects all at once. That is where the Budding Horn comes into play. This material can help you craft two very underrated items that put an end to things like poison, frostbite, and even madness.

That being said, Budding Horn can be a challenge to acquire, but it is possible to obtain at any time. The fastest method is through buying the material from Pidia, a merchant located in Liurnia of the Lakes’ Caria Manor location. In order to get to the merchant, you will first need to defeat boss Royal Knight Loretta inside the manor. However, Budding Horn can be also be pillaged from herbivorous beasts, such as sheep, but it is an exceedingly rare drop. These creatures are known to be most populated in Limgrave’s forest areas, like those near Mistwood Ruins and Demi-Human Forest Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Budding Horn is an ingredient for Dappled Cured Meat and Dappled White Cured Meat. Both of these lend a temporary boost to your immunity, focus, and robustness — ultimately lowering your chances of being plagued by poison, blight, frostbite, madness, and sleep. Although consuming each of these results in the same stat boosts, Dappled White Cured Meat is known to last longer, although being less effective. These items’ recipes can be obtained by purchasing the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [18] from the merchant in Siofra River.

