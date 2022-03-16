Where to find Golden Rowa in Elden Ring – and what it does

One of the toughest challenges in Elden Ring — outside of boss fights — is the matter of creating a balanced character build. You’re bound to end up with some underwhelming attributes, as most of your Runes will likely go to things like Vigor, Strength, and Endurance. However, to make up for this sort of lopsided build, you should look to obtain the rare Golden Rowa crafting material. This can be used to make a handful of items that lend temporary stat boosts to less-appealing, yet crucial attributes.

Golden Rowa can primarily be discovered in Altus Plateau, located north of Liurnia. More specifically, the material spawns by the dozen from the forest in-between Altus Plateau’s Minor Erdtree and Mirage Rise. Similar to Rowa Fruit, you can pick up Golden Rowa from small plants that display the glowing material on their leaves. As marked below, players can easily farm Golden Rowa by visiting the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge Site of Grace nearby and returning to the forest to see the material respawn once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Golden Rowa can aid in crafting five different stat-boosting consumables: Dappled White Cured Meat, Dappled Cured Meat, Invigorating White Cured Meat, Invigorating Cured Meat, and Pickled Turtle Neck. The best of these is arguably Dappled White Cured Meat, an item that increases your immunity, robustness, and focus for a short time. These items’ recipes will require you to have three to five Golden Rowa to craft just one item. So, it’s certainly important you stock up on the material when you can.

