Where to find Copper in Fallout 76

There are a lot of important materials that you will need to gather as you survive in the wastelands of Fallout 76. While some materials are required to make armor and weapons, others are meant for simpler purposes like building items for your camp. One of these materials is Copper. Copper is required for anything involving electricity and is important if you want to light up your camp and make everything beautiful. This guide will show you where you can find Copper in Fallout 76.

How to get Copper in Fallout 76

Copper is a necessary crafting component for anything in your camp that runs on electricity. If you want to run wires, you need Copper. If you want to build a generator, you will need Copper. Luckily, this crafting component isn’t the most difficult to come by and you can easily get your hands on a large quantity of it if you look in the right locations just like Steel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copper is found in a pretty large number of items that are located all around the wasteland. Before you go searching for it, it is important that you are aware of all the items that can be scrapped for Copper. The following items all contain Copper:

Acetone Canister

Beaker Stand

Blue Table Lamp

Bone Cutter

Brass Miner’s Lamp

Broken Lamp

Broken Light Bulb

Bunsen Burner

Cooking Pot

Detonator

Flight Data Recorder

Fuse

Hight-Powered Magnet

Hot Plate

Lighthouse Souvenir

Magnifying Glass

Mine Suit Filter

Orange Canister

Pre-War Lamp

Radio Jammer

Rusty Canister

Sensor Module

Shadeless Lamp

Stew Pot

Telephone

Trumpet

Vacuum Tube

Yellow Canister

Yellow Table Lamp

As you can see, there are a lot of items that you can scrap to get Copper with some of the best being Lamps and Lighthouse Souvenirs.

Related: Where to find Morgantown in Fallout 76

There are a few places around the map where you can find a decent number of items that are guaranteed to have Copper. When searching for this crafting component, check the following areas:

The Pitt – You can find a large number of lamps in the Sanctum area of The Pitt.

You can find a large number of lamps in the Sanctum area of The Pitt. Landview Lighthouse – Multiple Lighthouse Souvenirs can be found at the base of the lighthouse.

Multiple Lighthouse Souvenirs can be found at the base of the lighthouse. Blackwater Mine – This area is filled with Mole Miners that you can loot for Mine Suit Filters.

This area is filled with Mole Miners that you can loot for Mine Suit Filters. Abandoned Bog Town – There are multiple junk items containing Copper that can be found on the top floor.

Make sure to check these areas daily as other players can grab the items before you. If you are having trouble finding items containing Copper in these areas, you can also change servers until the items spawn for you.