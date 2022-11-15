Where to find Copper in Fallout 76
Necessary for electricity.
There are a lot of important materials that you will need to gather as you survive in the wastelands of Fallout 76. While some materials are required to make armor and weapons, others are meant for simpler purposes like building items for your camp. One of these materials is Copper. Copper is required for anything involving electricity and is important if you want to light up your camp and make everything beautiful. This guide will show you where you can find Copper in Fallout 76.
How to get Copper in Fallout 76
Copper is a necessary crafting component for anything in your camp that runs on electricity. If you want to run wires, you need Copper. If you want to build a generator, you will need Copper. Luckily, this crafting component isn’t the most difficult to come by and you can easily get your hands on a large quantity of it if you look in the right locations just like Steel.
Copper is found in a pretty large number of items that are located all around the wasteland. Before you go searching for it, it is important that you are aware of all the items that can be scrapped for Copper. The following items all contain Copper:
- Acetone Canister
- Beaker Stand
- Blue Table Lamp
- Bone Cutter
- Brass Miner’s Lamp
- Broken Lamp
- Broken Light Bulb
- Bunsen Burner
- Cooking Pot
- Detonator
- Flight Data Recorder
- Fuse
- Hight-Powered Magnet
- Hot Plate
- Lighthouse Souvenir
- Magnifying Glass
- Mine Suit Filter
- Orange Canister
- Pre-War Lamp
- Radio Jammer
- Rusty Canister
- Sensor Module
- Shadeless Lamp
- Stew Pot
- Telephone
- Trumpet
- Vacuum Tube
- Yellow Canister
- Yellow Table Lamp
As you can see, there are a lot of items that you can scrap to get Copper with some of the best being Lamps and Lighthouse Souvenirs.
Related: Where to find Morgantown in Fallout 76
There are a few places around the map where you can find a decent number of items that are guaranteed to have Copper. When searching for this crafting component, check the following areas:
- The Pitt – You can find a large number of lamps in the Sanctum area of The Pitt.
- Landview Lighthouse – Multiple Lighthouse Souvenirs can be found at the base of the lighthouse.
- Blackwater Mine – This area is filled with Mole Miners that you can loot for Mine Suit Filters.
- Abandoned Bog Town – There are multiple junk items containing Copper that can be found on the top floor.
Make sure to check these areas daily as other players can grab the items before you. If you are having trouble finding items containing Copper in these areas, you can also change servers until the items spawn for you.