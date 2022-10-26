Where to find Morgantown in Fallout 76

As you make your way across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76, you will come across some amazing sights and terrifying enemies. Each location in the wasteland is carefully crafted and filled with things for you to do. Morgantown, for instance, is one of the best locations in the game thanks to its large amount of enemies and different buildings that all contain useful materials to help you survive. This guide will show you where you can find Morgantown in Fallout 76.

Related: What is the Cap limit in Fallout 76? Answered

Morgantown location in Fallout 76

Morgantown is hard to miss since it takes up a large portion of the map. You start the game by leaving Vault 76, and from there, you will probably head south. Heading east from the starting location will take you directly to Morgantown, which is positioned in the northern part of the forest region of the map, just below the region known as Toxic Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple locations that make up Morgantown, such as Morgantown Airport, Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor, Mama Dolce’s Food Processing, and Vault-Tec University. Once you have discovered these locations in the city, you can feel free to fast travel to them at any time.

Related: Where to find Big Bend Tunnel in Fallout 76

What to do in Morgantown?

Morgantown is an area on the map that you have to try to avoid. This is because there are multiple story missions that will take you directly through the area. Shortly after visiting Flatwoods, you will be tasked with going to Morgantown Airport. From there, you can explore the city and see everything it offers.

Morgantown is home to multiple event missions that you can participate in, with the most popular being “Feed the People.” You can also come here for side missions that allow you to participate in making some Nukashine. Outside of the missions, Vault-Tec University is filled with scrappable loot, but the biggest attraction is the weight room which will get you a lot of lead. Morgantown is filled with Ghouls and Scorched that you can fight to get experience as well.