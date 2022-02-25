Where to find Crab Eggs in Elden Ring – and what it does

As you explore Elden Ring, you’ll find all manner of animals to hunt, including giant crabs. Here’s where to find its Crab Eggs for two different recipes.

Crab Eggs can be found in the eastern section of Limgrave when you defeat a giant crab. They’re sprawling on a beach that’s northeast of Siofra River Well and a Minor Erdtree. You’ll find two of these enemies in this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend stocking up on ranged ammo as much as you can as giant crabs can be dominating up close. The creature unleashes a barrage of claw attacks that are hard to avoid once you’re in its grasp, so be careful. Try to take it out with a bow and arrow, or throwing daggers (if you have them).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve gained the crab eggs from the giant crab’s carcass, you can craft multiple items with this ingredient. Invigorating Cured Meat and Invigorating White Cured Meat both can temporarily boost robustness, and a Crab Egg is a key part of the recipe for both. Here is the ingredient list for both:

Invigorating Cured Meat 3 Golden Rowa 1 Sliver of Meat 1 Crab Egg 1 Land Octopus Ovary

Invigorating White Cured Meat 3 Golden Rowa 1 Strip of White Flesh 1 Crab Egg 1 Land Octopus Ovary



You can receive both recipes by buying the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbooks from Kalé at the Church of Elleh at the center of the Limgrave. These cured meats will be able to hopefully help you in tough battles with bosses like the Demi-Human Chief and the Grave Warden Duelist. Good luck to you as you continue to play Elden Ring.