Where to find Cracked Crystal in Elden Ring – and what it is does

With crystals in Elden Ring emitting a strange light off of them, you’d think that these hold some sort of powerful ability. Well, that type of thinking is correct, as finding the Cracked Crystal material can result in wielding one of two magical tools. The locations it spawns in are limited and far from each other, but should be accessible to most players.

Cracked Crystal can be extracted from only Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel in northern Liurnia and Sellia Crystal Tunnel in the center of Caelid. We advise players obtain their first bit of Cracked Crystal from Ray Lucaria Crystal Tunnel as it is just passed the entrance and near a Site of Grace. Thus, you can rest at the Site to continuously spawn the material nearby. Though, Cracked Crystal can also be purchased at the Roundtable Hold for a steep 300 Runes.

Maybe that high price is justifiable, as Cracked Crystal is used to craft Crystal Dart and Cuckoo Glintstone. There are both consumables that require FP and are thrown at enemies to inflict magic damage. Before crafting these, their recipes will need to be unlocked by speaking to the Nomadic Merchant north of Liurnia Lake Shore’s Sites of Grace and purchasing the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11].

