Where to find Cucumber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim game, it should be no surprise that there are a ton of different items for you to find that come in the form of ingredients. These ingredients are used to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley to enjoy. Cucumbers are just one of the many ingredients you can use to make meals but they aren’t available right away. This guide will show you where you can find Cucumbers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cucumber location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you start the game, you will only have access to a handful of ingredients like Carrots, Wheat, and Lettuce. If you want more ingredients, you need to start unlocking the different biomes. Cucumbers are located in the biome called the Frosted Heights. This is one of the more expensive biomes in the game so you will want to make sure to save up enough Dreamlight to unlock it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frosted Heights is on the other side of the Forest of Valor biome. Unlocking both of the biomes will cost you around 14,000 Dreamlight. Once the biome is unlocked, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall. You can purchase Cucumbers from Goofy’s Stall. If they are unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own Cucumbers. If you plan on growing your own, it takes around an hour and fifteen minutes for them to grow.

Related: Where to find Eggplant in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like other vegetables in the game, you can find Cucumbers in Wall-e’s Garden. You can unlock Wall-e’s Garden by following his quest line after unlocking Wall-e. He won’t start growing Cucumbers until you have upgraded the garden a few times, so make sure to save up Star Coins and spend them wisely.